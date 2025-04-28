Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,070,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 277,913 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 31,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 256.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 40,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3,395.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 44,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 43,082 shares in the last quarter.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

NYSE:SID opened at $1.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.82. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $2.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.30 price objective on the stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.

