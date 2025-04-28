Corcel (LON:CRCL) Trading Up 13.1% – Time to Buy?

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) shares rose 13.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 60,522,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 30,892,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).
Corcel Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60. The firm has a market cap of £7.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2,283.74 and a beta of 0.90.
Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Corcel Company Profile
Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Corcel
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Texas Instruments: Earnings Beat, Upbeat Guidance Fuel Recovery
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- O’Reilly Automotive: An Anytime Buy for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Smoking Hot Entry Point in Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Corcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.