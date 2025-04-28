Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 223,358 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 27,820 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 1,730,033.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,904 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 51,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 9.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,853 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 137,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

NYSE:EXK opened at $3.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $5.67.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

