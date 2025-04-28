Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Enhabit were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Enhabit in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enhabit by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enhabit by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000.

EHAB opened at $7.79 on Monday. Enhabit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $393.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

