Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKY. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 64,229 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after buying an additional 73,697 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 96,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after buying an additional 25,317 shares during the period.

Skyline Champion Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SKY stock opened at $84.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.41. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.82 and a fifty-two week high of $116.49.

Insider Activity

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $408,564.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,290.22. This represents a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $451,750.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,020.31. This trade represents a 9.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

