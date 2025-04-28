Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OBK. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OBK shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Origin Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

OBK opened at $31.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $41.17. The firm has a market cap of $985.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

