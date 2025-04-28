Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 583 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IXG opened at $102.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $464.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $82.60 and a twelve month high of $106.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.49.

iShares Global Financials ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.