FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 3,265 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 444,866 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.1% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $59,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $111.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.95. The company has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.96.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

