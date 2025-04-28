Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,137 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,484,864,000 after acquiring an additional 183,610 shares in the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,434,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,757,589,000 after acquiring an additional 984,570 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.56.

AMZN stock opened at $188.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

