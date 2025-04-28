Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Candel Therapeutics were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Candel Therapeutics alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. now owns 681,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 376,795 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 30,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 327.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CADL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Candel Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Candel Therapeutics news, CTO Seshu Tyagarajan sold 31,278 shares of Candel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $275,871.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 85,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,215.84. The trade was a 26.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Schoch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $44,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,038 shares in the company, valued at $335,875.54. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Candel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CADL opened at $4.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $235.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of -0.95. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Candel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

About Candel Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.