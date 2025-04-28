Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,363,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,232 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FREYR Battery were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREY. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FREYR Battery by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,567,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 307,426 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 274.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 107,881 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 959,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Stock Up 2.4 %

FREYR Battery stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. FREYR Battery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery, Inc provides battery solutions in the United States, Norway, and internationally. The company develops battery cell manufacturing facilities. It serves its products to energy storage systems and commercial mobility, including marine applications and commercial vehicles markets. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg.

