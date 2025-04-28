GQG Partners LLC Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 132.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,697,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,636,057 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 5.1% of GQG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,450,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,101,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525,969 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,908,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,280,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,315,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211,040 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 117,036,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,394,224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406,054 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 98,339,379 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,205,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.3 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $111.01 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.