Invesco Ltd. Acquires 62,462 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,462 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Warby Parker by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,144,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,916,000 after acquiring an additional 842,558 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth about $14,596,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,272,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 792.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 312,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 277,278 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Warby Parker by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,632,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,519,000 after buying an additional 268,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $274,807.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,179.04. The trade was a 5.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $1,380,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,206.97. This trade represents a 80.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,651 shares of company stock worth $2,313,092 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on WRBY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital raised Warby Parker to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Warby Parker Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $15.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.41 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $28.68.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

