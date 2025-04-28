Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 477.0% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 327,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after buying an additional 270,434 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,738,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,890,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,823,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 101,314 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMU opened at $21.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $0.0527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.