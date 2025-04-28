Invesco Ltd. Lowers Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,918 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,687,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,128,000 after buying an additional 187,719 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,109,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,423,000 after purchasing an additional 376,254 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,380,000 after purchasing an additional 82,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,137,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 933,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,364,000 after purchasing an additional 144,188 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $36.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.91. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

