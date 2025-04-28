iomart Group (LON:IOM) Shares Down 8% – Here’s What Happened

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.48 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.44 ($0.30). 757,198 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 348,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.40 ($0.32).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a report on Friday, February 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of £26.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 32.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 62.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. iomart Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.68%.

iomart Group Company Profile

iomart Group plc (AIM: IOM) is one of the UK’s leading provider of secure cloud managed services, simplifying the complexities of modern technology for businesses. Our team of 650+ experts deliver cutting-edge solutions in cloud infrastructure, modern workplace management, and managed security services that enable our customers to innovate, protect, and scale their businesses.

We proudly hold one of the UK’s most extensive sets of Microsoft credentials, including Azure Expert MSP, five Solution Partner Designations, and membership in Microsoft’s Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

