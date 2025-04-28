iomart Group (LON:IOM) Shares Down 8% – Time to Sell?

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8% on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.48 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.44 ($0.30). 757,198 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 348,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.40 ($0.32).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of £26.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. iomart Group’s payout ratio is 90.68%.

iomart Group plc (AIM: IOM) is one of the UK’s leading provider of secure cloud managed services, simplifying the complexities of modern technology for businesses. Our team of 650+ experts deliver cutting-edge solutions in cloud infrastructure, modern workplace management, and managed security services that enable our customers to innovate, protect, and scale their businesses.

We proudly hold one of the UK’s most extensive sets of Microsoft credentials, including Azure Expert MSP, five Solution Partner Designations, and membership in Microsoft’s Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

