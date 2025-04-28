iomart Group (LON:IOM) Shares Down 8% – What’s Next?

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.48 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.44 ($0.30). Approximately 757,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 348,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.40 ($0.32).

Get iomart Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on iomart Group

iomart Group Stock Performance

iomart Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of £26.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 62.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. iomart Group’s payout ratio is currently 90.68%.

About iomart Group

(Get Free Report)

iomart Group plc (AIM: IOM) is one of the UK’s leading provider of secure cloud managed services, simplifying the complexities of modern technology for businesses. Our team of 650+ experts deliver cutting-edge solutions in cloud infrastructure, modern workplace management, and managed security services that enable our customers to innovate, protect, and scale their businesses.

We proudly hold one of the UK’s most extensive sets of Microsoft credentials, including Azure Expert MSP, five Solution Partner Designations, and membership in Microsoft’s Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.