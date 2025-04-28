iomart Group (LON:IOM) Shares Down 8% – What’s Next?

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.48 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.44 ($0.30). 757,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 348,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.40 ($0.32).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

The firm has a market cap of £26.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 62.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. iomart Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.68%.

About iomart Group

iomart Group plc (AIM: IOM) is one of the UK’s leading provider of secure cloud managed services, simplifying the complexities of modern technology for businesses. Our team of 650+ experts deliver cutting-edge solutions in cloud infrastructure, modern workplace management, and managed security services that enable our customers to innovate, protect, and scale their businesses.

We proudly hold one of the UK’s most extensive sets of Microsoft credentials, including Azure Expert MSP, five Solution Partner Designations, and membership in Microsoft’s Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

