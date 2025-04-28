iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Price Down 8% – Here’s Why

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.48 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.44 ($0.30). Approximately 757,198 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 348,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.40 ($0.32).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

The firm has a market cap of £26.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 32.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 62.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. iomart Group’s payout ratio is 90.68%.

About iomart Group

iomart Group plc (AIM: IOM) is one of the UK’s leading provider of secure cloud managed services, simplifying the complexities of modern technology for businesses. Our team of 650+ experts deliver cutting-edge solutions in cloud infrastructure, modern workplace management, and managed security services that enable our customers to innovate, protect, and scale their businesses.

We proudly hold one of the UK’s most extensive sets of Microsoft credentials, including Azure Expert MSP, five Solution Partner Designations, and membership in Microsoft’s Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

