iomart Group (LON:IOM) Trading Down 8% – Should You Sell?

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.48 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.44 ($0.30). Approximately 757,198 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 348,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.40 ($0.32).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

The firm has a market cap of £26.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 62.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. iomart Group’s payout ratio is currently 90.68%.

About iomart Group

iomart Group plc (AIM: IOM) is one of the UK’s leading provider of secure cloud managed services, simplifying the complexities of modern technology for businesses. Our team of 650+ experts deliver cutting-edge solutions in cloud infrastructure, modern workplace management, and managed security services that enable our customers to innovate, protect, and scale their businesses.

We proudly hold one of the UK’s most extensive sets of Microsoft credentials, including Azure Expert MSP, five Solution Partner Designations, and membership in Microsoft’s Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

