Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Position Lessened by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,207,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,543,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,106,000 after purchasing an additional 308,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at $5,543,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 469,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after purchasing an additional 115,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 48.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 79,547 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kennametal from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Kennametal Price Performance

NYSE KMT opened at $19.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.53. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $32.18.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kennametal had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,691.25. This trade represents a 14.79 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kennametal Profile

(Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.