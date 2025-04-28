Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,314,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $4,444,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,463,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,233,178.69. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $131,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,472.88. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Shares of KRYS opened at $168.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 0.75. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.72 and a 12-month high of $219.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.56.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.35 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Krystal Biotech’s revenue was up 116.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

