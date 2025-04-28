Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 846 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 770,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,473,000 after buying an additional 184,863 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 675,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,818,000 after buying an additional 376,974 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 24,868 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,449,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 154,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 92,335 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NETGEAR news, CFO Murray Bryan sold 3,848 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $92,044.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,325.44. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Prober sold 10,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $291,148.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,526,806.32. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $24.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.64 million, a PE ratio of 61.90 and a beta of 1.03. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $31.55.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 1.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTGR shares. StockNews.com lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on NETGEAR from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

