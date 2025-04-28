Legal & General Group Plc Has $813,000 Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.09% of Bumble worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bumble alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bumble by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,872,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 486,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 75,635 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 15,958 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 2.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMBL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $6.80 to $4.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.82.

Bumble Price Performance

Shares of BMBL opened at $4.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Bumble Profile

(Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.