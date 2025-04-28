Legal & General Group Plc Increases Holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 53,319 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ACM Research by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth about $5,782,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in ACM Research by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCG Investment Co lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 19,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 9,518 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $276,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 755,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,897,610. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 163,308 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,899,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,060. This represents a 62.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,174 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,329 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $21.23 on Monday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $30.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.65.

ACMR has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

