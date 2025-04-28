Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,120 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 23,536 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.07% of NovaGold Resources worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,835 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 152,164 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 394,749 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 69,785 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046,926 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,497,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,754,870 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,963,000 after buying an additional 169,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $4.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $5.06. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of NovaGold Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

NovaGold Resources Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

