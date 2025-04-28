Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.08% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,601,000 after buying an additional 35,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 23,964 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $3,732,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Community Trust Bancorp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Community Trust Bancorp from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CTBI opened at $48.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.39. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $883.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.55.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $66.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

