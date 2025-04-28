Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 1,420 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Oceanside Advisors LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Abraham sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $192,149.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,458.52. The trade was a 9.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Byline Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE BY opened at $25.55 on Monday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average is $28.15.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $103.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.49%.

Byline Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.