Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 1,839 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bilibili alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,285,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,386,000 after acquiring an additional 477,740 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Bilibili by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,504,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,240,000 after acquiring an additional 209,963 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Bilibili by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 754,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after acquiring an additional 63,960 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 3,328.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 608,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after buying an additional 590,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 531,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after buying an additional 39,616 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on BILI shares. Nomura Securities cut shares of Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

Bilibili Price Performance

BILI stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $31.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. On average, analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Profile

(Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.