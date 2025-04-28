Legal & General Group Plc Sells 10,607 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,607 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.06% of BrightView worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in BrightView by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in BrightView by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BrightView by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 248,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrightView Stock Performance

Shares of BV stock opened at $13.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.16.

BrightView Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

See Also

