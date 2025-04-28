Legal & General Group Plc Sells 1,370 Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Burke & Herbert Financial Services alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000.

Insider Transactions at Burke & Herbert Financial Services

In other Burke & Herbert Financial Services news, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell bought 1,140 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.38 per share, with a total value of $66,553.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,655.18. This represents a 1.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 3,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.97 per share, for a total transaction of $194,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,142,381.23. This trade represents a 1.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 19,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,743 in the last three months. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock opened at $51.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.80. The company has a market cap of $771.77 million and a P/E ratio of 21.46. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $75.32.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.50 million. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.67%.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.