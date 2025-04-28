Legal & General Group Plc Sells 2,634 Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 3,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 149,616 shares during the period. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 51,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 26,981 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 1,741.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PDS. Raymond James cut Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Securities downgraded Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Shares of PDS opened at $43.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $575.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.53. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $79.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average is $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $345.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.06 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 5.87%. Research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

