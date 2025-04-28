Legal & General Group Plc Trims Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.09% of BlueLinx worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BlueLinx by 5.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in BlueLinx by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 32.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BXC shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on BlueLinx from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on BlueLinx from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on BlueLinx from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlueLinx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

NYSE BXC opened at $72.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.85. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $67.42 and a one year high of $134.79. The firm has a market cap of $595.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.82.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.66 million. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.80%.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

