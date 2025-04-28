Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,666 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Lemonade worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 574.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

LMND has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lemonade from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

NYSE:LMND opened at $29.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.13. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.53.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.19. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 43.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $64,167.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,308.11. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 42,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $1,569,195.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,452,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,041,156.72. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 248,634 shares of company stock worth $9,219,003. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

