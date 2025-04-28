Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,960 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,929,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,916,000 after acquiring an additional 869,420 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,067,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 266,301 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 936,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 45,635 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 858,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 29,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LILAK opened at $5.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.83. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $10.93.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 31.59%.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

