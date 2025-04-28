LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,331 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BRC were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRCC. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in BRC by 325.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 57,366 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BRC by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 29,596 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BRC in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BRC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRCC. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Roth Capital set a $2.50 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.60.

Shares of BRCC stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. BRC Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $491.06 million, a PE ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 1.16.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

