Mariner LLC Acquires 370 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 217.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $36.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.48. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $45.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day moving average is $39.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

