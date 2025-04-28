Mariner LLC Acquires 840 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Medpace by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MEDP. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medpace from $333.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Medpace to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $298.55 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.05 and a 1-year high of $459.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.61. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $558.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

