Mariner LLC Buys 581 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 7.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,281,000 after buying an additional 223,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after buying an additional 41,533 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 20,127.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 316,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after buying an additional 315,398 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $1,050,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC opened at $31.73 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $39.85. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 9.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

