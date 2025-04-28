Mariner LLC Decreases Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 263.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 11,530 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $3,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCI opened at $78.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $67.19 and a 52 week high of $89.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 12.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 36.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $515,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,674.96. This represents a 12.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $4,228,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 982,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,066,078.48. The trade was a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.