Mariner LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,216 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vale alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vale by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,163,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,338,000 after buying an additional 10,557,888 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 328.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,349,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298,912 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 11,754,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,475 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,965,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,652 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,721,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,228 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VALE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

Vale Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Vale stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.73. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Vale had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3758 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.