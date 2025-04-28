Mariner LLC Grows Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Mariner LLC increased its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $54,712,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $14,948,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,196,000 after buying an additional 235,955 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $7,383,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after buying an additional 127,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $34.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.91. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.45.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $289.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.02 million. Analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Insider Activity at United Bankshares

In other United Bankshares news, Director Sara Dumond purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $91,026.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,940.54. The trade was a 105.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UBSI shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.50 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Bankshares

About United Bankshares

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.