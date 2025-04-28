Mariner LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Globant alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLOB. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Globant during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $217.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.88.

Globant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $119.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $96.23 and a 1 year high of $238.32.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $642.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.42 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

(Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.