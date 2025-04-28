Mariner LLC Has $916,000 Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQH. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its stake in Equitable by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Equitable by 298.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable stock opened at $49.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 25.13%.

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equitable from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.91.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $1,534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,534,018.96. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,109,411.76. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,315. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

