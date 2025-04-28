Mariner LLC Has $920,000 Stock Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOG. Capital One Financial downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,215,673.72. This trade represents a 0.44 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bahram Akradi acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,662,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,586,308.48. This trade represents a 2.47 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE NOG opened at $24.14 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.89.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $545.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.34 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 24.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 35.02%.

Northern Oil and Gas announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

