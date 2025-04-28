Mariner LLC Has $931,000 Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $783,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,738,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 28,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $56.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.37. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $85.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APTV. HSBC raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Argus raised shares of Aptiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aptiv

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,023.50. This represents a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.