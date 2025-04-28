Mariner LLC Has $964,000 Stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWK. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 820.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

CWK stock opened at $8.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.26. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.