Mariner LLC Increases Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,836 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Grab alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Grab by 7,238.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Grab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.90 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

Grab Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of GRAB opened at $4.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.72.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.57 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grab

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.