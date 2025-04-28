Mariner LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,224,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,887 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,446,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,563 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,375,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,482,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,041,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $28.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.36.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.61 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 132.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $80,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,755,738.16. This trade represents a 0.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Cox sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $99,019.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,550 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,165. This represents a 1.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,765 shares of company stock valued at $393,695 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

